SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 2 cents lower: elevator bids 5.27-5.77; processor bids 5.87-6.02. New crop soybeans bids were 12 cents lower; elevator bids 12.44-12.74, processor bid 13.09-13.34 and export at 13.19-13.28. Wheat bids were mostly 2 to 4 cents lower;elevator bids 5.47-6.58.

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Cantaloupes per melon Atehna Xlge 3.00, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 200.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 18.00 Large 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Medium 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, Mustard/Turnips with tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00-30.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Crowder 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00, Medium 14.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 3/4 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fcy 22.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 22.00, Number Two/Petite 20.00, Jumbo 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 20-25 lbs 3.00, 25-28 lbs 4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Gala/Mutsu/Granny 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00,#2 14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 3.00, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 200.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Select MI 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh WV 24.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV 22.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 24.00,1 1/9 buctns Red NC Jumbo 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-17.00;Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale/Cinderella 220.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00;Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00;Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00,35-40 lbs 6.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00, 24-26 lbs 5.00,24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 36s/45s/60s 140.00-160.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. Misc Seasonal: Corn Stalks per bundle 10S 6.00; Gourds 1/2 bushel basket Winged type 25.00.