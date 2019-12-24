SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,493 lbs at 120.36, heifers 1,322 lbs at 120.18. Dressed delivered steers 948 lbs at 191.85, heifers 849 lbs at 191.99. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 211.63, down 7.51, and Select 202.51, down 1.96.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 7.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 12.00 per head higher. Demand good to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 34% formulated prices.
Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 46.60; 40 lbs cash basis 65.70.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct
Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs had no comparison at 36.98.
Sows live price 300-449 lbs 27.13, 450-499 lbs
Grain
***IN OBSERVANCE OF STATE HOLIDAYS, STATE OFFICES ARE CLOSED DECEMBER 24-26, 2019. THE NEXT GRAIN REPORT WILL BE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2019.
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was N/A.
US 1 Yellow Soybeans were N/A.
US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend.
New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was N/A.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.38 at Anderson; 4.28 at Kingstree; 4.28 at Hamer; 4.28 at Lynchburg; 4.28 at Conway; 4.28 at Estill; Processors---4.63 at Orangeburg; 4.98 at Monetta; 5.03 at Sumter; 4.58 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.94 at Anderson; 8.99 at Kingstree; 9.34 at Hamer; 8.99 at Lynchburg; 8.99 at Conway; 8.99 at Estill; Processors---9.44 at Kershaw; Export---9.59 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.39 at Anderson; *5.82 at Kingstree; *5.27 at Hamer; *5.82 at Lynchburg; *5.82 at Conway; *5.82 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.78 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Cotton
Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.65 higher at 67.36.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans 8 lb filmbags Lima Shelled Frozen 20.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red type topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Mustard Flat and Curly 20.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 20.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00, per bunch Collards/Mustard 3.00-4.00, per bunch Turnips/Rutabagas 3.00-4.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00-4.99; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 17.00-28.00, Orange type Jumbo/Small/Medium 14.00-23.00, Purple type US #1 35.00, Red Type US #1 23.00-25.00, Red type Jumbo/Small/Medium 18.00-23.00, 1/2 bubskts Orange type 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 12.00.
OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Cortland/Cameo 18.00-22.00, Red/Gold/Fuji/Rome 17.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Arkansas Black 18.00-22.00, Pink Lady/Jonagold 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Gala 16.00-22.00, tray pack Golden WA 88s 30.00, Red WV 88s 22.00, Golden PA 88s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type fair quality 30.00, KY type 30.00; Coconuts 50 lb ctns Water type FL 8s/10s 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00; Grapes 19 lb cntrs bagged Red Seedless 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Small-Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 34.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bosc/D'Anjou WA 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Paper Stuarts 160.00, 50 lb sks Desirables GA 170.00-180.00, 5 lb sks Desirables GA 20.00, 10 lb sks Desirables GA 40.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00, Red Extra Large 25.00, Yellow Choice 22.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno/Poblano 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 20.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 25.00, Buttercup/Spaghetti 25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium fair 15.00, Crookneck Medium-Large fair 12.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red/Green 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Type U.S. Number Two MS 22.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, U.S. Number One NC 20.00-22.00, U.S. Number Two NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00, Okinawan Medium NC 30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x6sz 26.00, 5x6sz 28.00-30.00, Green All Sizes 30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8-10 count 14.00, 50 lb ctns FL 12ct Large Size 25.00; Tangerines 34.4 lbs/15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00, 25 lb ctns Osceola FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 80 sz 25.00.