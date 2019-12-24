SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

US 2 Yellow Corn was N/A.

US 1 Yellow Soybeans were N/A.

US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend.

New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was N/A.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.38 at Anderson; 4.28 at Kingstree; 4.28 at Hamer; 4.28 at Lynchburg; 4.28 at Conway; 4.28 at Estill; Processors---4.63 at Orangeburg; 4.98 at Monetta; 5.03 at Sumter; 4.58 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.94 at Anderson; 8.99 at Kingstree; 9.34 at Hamer; 8.99 at Lynchburg; 8.99 at Conway; 8.99 at Estill; Processors---9.44 at Kershaw; Export---9.59 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.39 at Anderson; *5.82 at Kingstree; *5.27 at Hamer; *5.82 at Lynchburg; *5.82 at Conway; *5.82 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.78 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Cotton

Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.65 higher at 67.36.

Commodities