SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-141.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.50-140.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-122.00; 500-600 lbs 117.00-120.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-52.00; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 56.00-69.00; Lean Low Dressing 47.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1305-2030 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing 2150 lbs 100.00; Low Dressing 1120-1730 lbs 74.00-84.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 770-1240 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 675.00-1200.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 825 lbs Aged Cow with calf under 300 lbs 475.00 per pair. Small 1-2 910 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 930.00 per pair. Small 1-2 780-870 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 675.00-925.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.64; 450-500 lbs 21.83; 500-550 lbs 24.32.
Grain
Thursday. Corn was 10 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 3.40-3.95, processor bids 3.75-3.90. Soybeans were 16 to 17 cents higher; elevator bids 8.37-9.04, processor bid 9.39 and export no bid. Wheat was 5 cents higher; elevator bids 3.91-4.76.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.09 higher at 59.43.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 18.00, Yellow Fair Quality 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Med 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Japanese/Chinese 20.00; Grapes peck bskts Scuppernongs 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Muscadines/Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 12.00; Honeydew per melon Large 2.50-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00, Small 30.00-35.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 25.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 15.00-18.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 45.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull/Pinkeye 15.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red 35.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 14.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Butternut/Buttercup 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Spaghetti 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes 15 lb flats Heirloom types 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 8-12 lbs 1.00-1.50, 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, Red Flesh Seeded 8-12 lbs 1.00, 15-20 lbs 2.00-3.00, 24-28 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 175.00-180.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 135.00-140.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples tray pack WA Red/Gold 100s 30.00, buctns Ginger Gold 22.00-25.00, Mutsu 25.00, Honeycrisp 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 12.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 17.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s/150s PA 250.00, per melon Athena Large 2.50-3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens NC 17.00; Mangoes 4kg flats Kent 9s 8.00, Keitt 9s 10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium-Large FL 15.00-20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, Sweet type #2 Jbo 14.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 47.00-48.00, busks Jumbo FL 40.00-48.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 5 kg/11 lb Yellow/Red Extra Large 14.00-15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 16.00-18.50; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Jumbo 18.00-20.00, Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00, 6x6 sz 15.00, Green 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 3.00-4.00, 28-34 lbs 5.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 150.00-180.00, 36s 170.00-180.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 135.00-140.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!