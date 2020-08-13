SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-141.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.50-140.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-122.00; 500-600 lbs 117.00-120.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-52.00; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 56.00-69.00; Lean Low Dressing 47.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1305-2030 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing 2150 lbs 100.00; Low Dressing 1120-1730 lbs 74.00-84.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 770-1240 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 675.00-1200.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 825 lbs Aged Cow with calf under 300 lbs 475.00 per pair. Small 1-2 910 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 930.00 per pair. Small 1-2 780-870 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 675.00-925.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.64; 450-500 lbs 21.83; 500-550 lbs 24.32.

Grain