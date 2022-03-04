SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 176.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00-180.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 144.00-166.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-157.50. Slaughter cows were 5.00 higher. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-93.00; Boners 80-85% lean 68.00-99.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-87.00; Lean low dressing 45.00-69.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1245-2375 lbs 94.00-115.00; High Dressing 1690-2210 lbs 115.00-125.00; Low Dressing 1050-1860 lbs 71.00-93.00.

Goats: [169] Week Ago: 181. Reported Monday to Wednesday Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00-115.00, 40-60 lbs 77.50-160.00, 60-80 lbs none reported; Sel 2 20-40 lbs one @ 85.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-200.00 and one @ 350.00, 70-100 lbs 140.00-330.00, 100-150 lbs 152.50-310.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs one @ 95.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00-205.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 230.00-290.00, 150-250 lbs 300.00-380.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs none reported. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 180.00, 100-150 lbs 205.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 3 to 18 cents higher: elevator bids 6.54-7.56; processor bids 7.89-8.24. Soybean bids were 7 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 15.60-16.40, processor bid 16.97 and exports at 17.00. New Crop wheat bids were 18 cents higher; elevator bids 7.31-7.76.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.38 lower at 118.42.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 13.00-15.00, per head Medium-Large 2.00-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-24.00, #2 16.00-18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes ctns 6s HD 18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 25.00; Cherries 5 kg ctns bagged Red type CL 26.00; Coconuts 50 lb sks Mexico 30s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 25.00; Cucumbers buctns Long Green Select/Small 22.00; Eggplant 1 1/6 buctns MX 24s/32s 18.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 6s/8s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s MX 9.00-10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 35.00-39.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 37.00-40.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large FL 14.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Suntan FL Extra Large 14.00, Red Choice MX 32.00, Yellow Choice MX 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 19.00-20.00, Medium 16.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, Medium 16.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large Holdovers 8.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Large FL 10.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-18.00, 5x6sz 12.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-15.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-21.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4s 14.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Large FL 13.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless HD 45s 240.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel 72s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 80s 18.00, 4/5 Navel Red 20.00, 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 20.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns FL 20.00.

