SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week Due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 460 lbs one @ 147.50; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-137.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-74.00; Boners 80-85% lean 59.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 51.00-64.00; Lean Low Dressing 37.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1370-1980 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1070-1525 lbs 72.00-78.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1120-1135 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1275.00-1375.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 855-1290 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 950.00-1400.00 per pair. Small 1-2 630-865 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-1025.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.71 higher at 57.14. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 62.60; 450-500 lbs 67.25; 500-550 lbs 69.61.

Grain