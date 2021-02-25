SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week Due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 460 lbs one @ 147.50; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-137.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-74.00; Boners 80-85% lean 59.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 51.00-64.00; Lean Low Dressing 37.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1370-1980 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1070-1525 lbs 72.00-78.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1120-1135 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1275.00-1375.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 855-1290 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 950.00-1400.00 per pair. Small 1-2 630-865 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-1025.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.71 higher at 57.14. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 62.60; 450-500 lbs 67.25; 500-550 lbs 69.61.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 4 to 5 cents lower: elevator bids 5.54-5.94, processor bids 6.34-6.49. Soybeans bids were 17 to 18 cents lower; elevator bids 13.66-13.96, processor bid 14.31 and export at 14.41. New crop wheat bids were 7 cents lower; elevator bids 6.13-6.31.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was up 4.00 at 91.94.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets 25 lb sks Red type 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 25.00; Blueberries 6 18-oz cntrs CL 20.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 12.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-16.00; Cauliflower flts wrpd White 12s 20.00; Celery ctns Hearts 18s 15.00; Cherries 11 lb ctns Red type CL 22.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 26.00, Yellow/White 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns FL Select 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 45.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 15.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns bagged White Seedless or Red Globe 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo MX 10.00-12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 10.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 12.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 5x6 12.00-13.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 16.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 12.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.