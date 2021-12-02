SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to holiday closings last week. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 147.50; 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-156.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-127.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-64.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-57.00; Lean Low Dressing 42.00-47.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1150-1810 lbs 76.00-95.00; Low Dressing 1060-1540 lbs 60.00-77.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 970-1285 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 875.00-1175.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 905 lbs Aged Cow with calf under 300 lbs 525.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1070 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 935.00. Small 3 630-880 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 300.00-475.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 1.33 lower at 45.25. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 69.17; 450-500 lbs 72.05; 500-550 lbs 75.38.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 5 cents higher: elevator bids 5.77-6.27, processor bids 6.12-6.62. Soybeans bids were 16 cents higher; elevator bids 11.69-12.44, processor bids 12.84 and export at 12.79. Wheat bids were mostly 28 cents higher, and one location was steady; elevator bids 7.52-8.50.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.49 lower at 104.70.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 22.00, ctns Green 12s, 24 inch bins Green 110s 150.00; Cauliflower flts White type 4-8 ct 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00-1.50; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00; Watermelons ctns flts Mini Seedless 6s 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD/OH 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 33.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NC 19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns Bi-Color/White/Yellow 32.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00, ctns Long Greens MX 24s 8.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 8.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 40.00, Poblano/Anaheim 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-26.00, Red All Sizes 17.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Jumbo FL 18.00; Watermelons Red Flesh Seedless FL 65s 160.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00-24.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00.

