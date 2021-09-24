SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Friday. Corn bids were 2 to 3 cents lower: elevator bids 5.26-5.76; processor bids 5.86-5.91. New crop soybeans bids were 1 cent higher; elevator bids 12.45-12.75, processor bid 13.10-13.35 and export at 13.20-13.29. Wheat bids were mostly 6 cents higher;elevator bids 6.50-6.73.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Cantaloupes per melon Athena Extra Large 3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped/Indian 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, Medium 14.00-15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 3/4 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 22.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 20.00, Jumbo 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Gala/Mutsu/Granny 25.00-28.00, Fuji 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Medium OH 13.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens ctns bnchd Kale 24s OH 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks White Acre GA 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 24.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Choice 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale/Cinderella 220.00-250.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00, Heirloom Mixed 220.00-250.00, White type 210.00-300.00, Pie type 220.00-250.00, Lunch Lady 220.00-250.00, 1/2 type Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-30.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 18.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 21.00-26.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00, 24-26 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA 45s/60s 130.00-160.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. MISC SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bushel basket Winged type 25.00.