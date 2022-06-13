SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder heifers were 3.00 to 5.00 lower. Feeder bulls were 6.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00, 500-600 lbs 150.00-162.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-149.00, 500-600 lbs 145.00-147.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-148.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-141.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 80.00-90.00; Boners 85-85% lean 72.00-94.00; Lean 85-90% lean 67.00-84.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-70.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 930-2205 lbs 91.00-110.00; High Dressing 1380-2235 lbs 111.00-125.00; Low Dressing 855-1115 lbs 65.00-89.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 700-1135 lbs Young to Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 690.00-1310.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 1055 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1300.00 per pair. Small 1-2 715 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 830.00 per pair. Small 3 930 lbs Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 540.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 47.81; 450-500 lbs 48.13; 500-550 lbs 52.18.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 1 cent lower; elevator bids 7.68-8.03, processor bids 8.03-8.28. Soybeans were 9 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 16.08-16.58, processor bid 17.66, and export 17.83. New Crop wheat bids were steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 7.56-9.00.

COTTON

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.18 lower at 143.48.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Roma type 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 14.00-20.00, 8 lb filmbags Butter Peas Frozen 22.00, Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, per bunch Red type 3.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00; Blueberries pint cntrs Large 3.50; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.00-1.50, Large/Extra Large 2.00-2.50, 24 inch bins Athena All Sizes 190.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 21.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet per dz Bi-Color 4.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color/White 20.00-21.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-32.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ roots 25.00, Kohlrabi 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-28.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 28.00, peck baskets Yellow Flesh 15.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 18.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red 40.00; Potatoes bucrts Red Mixed Sizes 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-22.00, Small-Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 18.00, Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-26.00, Yellow Extra Large 25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom #2 18.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 23.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 18-22 lbs 5.00, 24-28 lbs 6.00-8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.50, Yellow Seeded 18-20 lbs 5.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green GA 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s 230.00, Athena FL 140s 190.00-250.00, Athena 180s 190.00, per melon Athena Medium 2.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 8s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00-60.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 90 sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red FL Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 26.00, 6x6 sz 26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 17.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 160.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-180.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00, 25-32 lbs 5.00-5.50, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00- 2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0