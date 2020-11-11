SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were up to 6.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 123.00-135.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-157.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-137.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-133.00, 500-600 lbs 114.00-127.00. Slaughter cows were up to 7.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 57.00; Boners 85-85% lean 50.00-70.00; Lean 85-90% lean 48.00-64.00; Lean low dressing 36.00-51.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1265-2058 lbs 78.00-94.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1095-1580 lbs 61.00-76.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 650-1150 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 660.00-1020.00 per pair. Small 2 750 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 510.00 per pair. Small 3 750 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 640.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 35.49; 450-500 lbs 40.78; 500-550 lbs 43.64.

Grain