SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were up to 6.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 123.00-135.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-157.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-137.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-133.00, 500-600 lbs 114.00-127.00. Slaughter cows were up to 7.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 57.00; Boners 85-85% lean 50.00-70.00; Lean 85-90% lean 48.00-64.00; Lean low dressing 36.00-51.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1265-2058 lbs 78.00-94.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1095-1580 lbs 61.00-76.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 650-1150 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 660.00-1020.00 per pair. Small 2 750 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 510.00 per pair. Small 3 750 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 640.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 35.49; 450-500 lbs 40.78; 500-550 lbs 43.64.
Grain
SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 16 cents higher; elevator bids 4.23-4.93, processor bids 4.73-5.03. Soybeans were 33 to 41 cents higher; elevator bids 11.08-11.46, processor bid 11.61, and export 11.81. New crop wheat bids were 1 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 5.63-5.93.
Cotton
Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.15 lower at 68.60.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 30.00-35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Medium-Large 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-18.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 14.00-15.00, Creasy type 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 14.00, dz bnchd Collards/Mustard 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Turnips with Root 20.00-22.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peanuts, Green busks/crts Jumbo 45.00-50.00, bucrts Valencia 50.00-55.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts Small 140.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Habanero Red/Orange 20.00, Jalapeno Green/Red 12.00, Banana Hot 25.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 15.00-20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 18.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Fancy 25.00, bucrts Acorn/Buttercup 18.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 22.00-30.00, Jumbo/U.S. Number 2 20.00, Small 18.00, Red type U.S. Number 1 25.00-30.00, Purple 32.00-35.00, White 30.00-32.00, Japanese type 32.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Red type Jumbo/Small 16.00, 24 inch bins Covington 300.00; Watermelons Red Flesh Seedless per melon Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 150.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 18.00-22.00, Red/Rome/Jonagold 18.00-22.00, Cameo/Candy Crisp 18.00-22.00, Arkansas Black/Winesap 18.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-25.00, McIntosh 18.00-25.00, Cortland/Ambrosia 18.00-25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-21.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped MI 15.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 2.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Select 16.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 6s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 35.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 140.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Extra Large 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 20.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Butternut Large-Extra Large 20.00; Sugarcane 50 lb bundle Red/Green 10s FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-24.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 20.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-25.00, Green 22.00-32.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Mini Seedless FL 180.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00; Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 64s FL 30.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 80s FL 30.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8s/9s 15.00; Tangerines 16 kg/35 lb ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00, 25 lb Fallglo FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Fallglo 64s FL 30.00.
