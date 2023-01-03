SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

LIVESTOCKTuesday, Jan 03, 2023 USDA-SC Dept. Ag Market

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons this week due to sales being closed for holidays December 19-30, 2022.

Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 178.00-200.00, 500-600 lbs 150.00-183.00.

Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-187.50, 500-600 lbs 148.00-169.00.

Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00.

Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 76.00-87.00; Boners 85-85% lean 72.00-90.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-77.50; Lean low dressing 50.00-68.00.

Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1475-2335 lbs 103.00-109.00; High Dressing 1915 lbs 115.00; Low Dressing 1000-1655 lbs 78.00-92.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 875-1270 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 910.00-1200.00 per pair. Small 3 875 lbs Aged Cows with calves under 300 bs 530.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not compared at 55.22. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 37.20; 450-500 lbs 41.84; 500-550 lbs 47.40.

GRAINGrain on Tuesday: Corn was 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.85-7.70, processor bids 7.20-7.60. Soybeans were 27 to 32 cents lower; elevator bids 14.42-14.77, processor bid 15.22, and export 15.17. New Crop Wheat bids were 7 to 17 cents lower; elevator bids 6.85-7.15.

COTTON

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was not compared at 85.14.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 45.00-50.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00

OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 45.00-50.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Cantaloupes ctns GU 9s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Sel 25.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00, Zucchini Medium 13.00, Straightneck Small 17.00, Straightneck Medium 13.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 24.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 24.00-25.00, per stalk Green/Red type FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2/Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-23.00, Green 5x6sz 33.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 18.00-30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 36s/40s fair condition 15.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12ct Medium Size 25.00, 40 lb ctns 12ct Extra Large Size 35.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Satsuma GA 14.00-15.00.

For detailed reports go to www.ams.usda.gov/marketnews.htm or www.agriculture.sc.gov