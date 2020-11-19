SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-143.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-123.00; 500-600 lbs 114.00-118.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 48.00-55.00; Boners 80-85% lean 50.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 47.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 30.00-47.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1190-2530 lbs 70.00-86.00; Low Dressing 975-1545 lbs 49.00-74.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1030-1270 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-1000.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 835-1270 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 600.00-1150.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 42.19; 450-500 lbs 45.37; 500-550 lbs 48.12.

Grain