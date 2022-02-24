SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-160.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-172.50; 500-600 lbs 153.00-159.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 139.00-150.00, 500-600 lbs 129.00-135.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 69.00-78.00; Boners 80-85% lean 65.00-88.00; High Dressing 90.00; Lean 85-90% lean 61.00-77.00; Lean Low Dressing 50.00-60.00. Slaughter bulls were 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 970-2080 lbs 90.00-110.00; High Dressing 1620-2085 lbs 113.00-122.00; Low Dressing 1085-1465 lbs 70.00-88.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 1000 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 950.00 per pair. Small 1-2 680-915 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 675.00-975.00 per pair. Small 1-2 740-955 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1250.00-1275.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported.Sows live price 300-450 lbs 70.40; 450-500 lbs 74.82; 500-550 lbs 78.25.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 11 to 12 cents higher; elevator bids 6.95-7.45, processor bids 7.30-7.80. Soybeans bids were 14 cents lower; elevator bids 15.76-16.41, processor bids 17.03 and export at 16.86. Wheat bids were 11 to 50 cents higher; elevator bids 6.95-8.76.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.14 lower at 121.16.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 13.00-15.00, per head Medium 2.00-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type Topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-24.00, #2 16.00-18.00; Beans Snap type 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes ctns 6s HD 18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White type 12s 25.00; Cherries 5 kg ctns bagged Red type CL 26.00; Coconuts 50 lb sks Mexico 30s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 11.75, 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s MX 8.00-10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 33.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 26.00-28.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large MX 15.00, Red Large MX 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, Medium 16.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large Holdovers 12.00-14.00, 8 1-lb Large-Extra Large FL 16.00-21.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 13.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-21.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Large22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Large FL 13.00; Watermelons ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s GU 15.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 72s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 80s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Navel Red FL 20.00, 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 25.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns FL 20.00.

