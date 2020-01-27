SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 6 to 10 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 3 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.29 and *4.64 at Anderson; 4.20 at Kingstree; 4.21 at Hamer; 4.20 at Lynchburg; 4.20 at Conway; 4.20 at Estill; Processors---4.55 at Orangeburg; 4.90 at Monetta; 4.95 at Sumter; 4.50 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.57 at Anderson; 8.49 at Kingstree; 8.87 at Hamer; 8.49 at Lynchburg; 8.49 at Conway; 8.49 at Estill; Processors---9.27 at Kershaw; Export---9.27 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.71 and *5.50 at Anderson; *6.05 at Kingstree; *5.61 at Hamer; *6.05 at Lynchburg; *6.05 at Conway; *6.05 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.70 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

