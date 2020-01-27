SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 6 to 10 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 3 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.29 and *4.64 at Anderson; 4.20 at Kingstree; 4.21 at Hamer; 4.20 at Lynchburg; 4.20 at Conway; 4.20 at Estill; Processors---4.55 at Orangeburg; 4.90 at Monetta; 4.95 at Sumter; 4.50 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.57 at Anderson; 8.49 at Kingstree; 8.87 at Hamer; 8.49 at Lynchburg; 8.49 at Conway; 8.49 at Estill; Processors---9.27 at Kershaw; Export---9.27 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.71 and *5.50 at Anderson; *6.05 at Kingstree; *5.61 at Hamer; *6.05 at Lynchburg; *6.05 at Conway; *6.05 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.70 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,477 lbs at 124.30, heifers 1,324 lbs at 124.18. Dressed delivered steers 936 lbs at 198.79, heifers 842 lbs at 199.02. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 214.78, up 2.20, and Select 212.17, up 1.69.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs steady to weak. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 53% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 59.15; 40 lbs cash basis 65.45.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs were 0.61 lower at 39.81. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 20.79, 450-499 lbs 22.75, and 500-549 lbs 26.62.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.11 higher at 68.26.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red type topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, tray pack Golden WA 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, tray pack Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Brussels Sprouts 18 1-lb sks CA Holdovers 10.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 10.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 9s 7.00-10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Paper Stuarts 160.00, 50 lb sks Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large MX 15.00, Green Extra Large FL 23.00, Red Choice MX 32.00, Yellow Choice MX 28.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Serrano 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle FL Red/Green 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 32.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 30.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 40.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Type U.S. Number Two MS 22.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, U.S. Number One NC 20.00-22.00, U.S. Number Two NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Jumbo 36.00-37.00, 5x6sz 25.00-36.00, 6x6sz 20.00-30.00, 6x7sz 16.00-20.00, Red type All Sizes 13.00-25.00, MX 4x5sz/5x5sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Extra Large MX 22.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00.