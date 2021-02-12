SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red types 20.00, 25 lb sks Red and Gold types Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 20.00, 1 1/9 Purple Top topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Purple type 30.00- 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith 20.00, Fuji/Gala/Arkansas Black 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 40.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns FL Select 16.00-18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 15.00; Grapes 18 lb ctnrs bagged Red Globe/White Seedless 20.00; Honeydews flts 6 ct 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 120.00-130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 14.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Medium MX 20.00-32.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX 32.00, 11 lb ctns Red MX 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small 13.00-15.00, 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Straightneck Small 13.00-15.00, 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Straightneck Medium 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-22.00, 5x6 14.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 13.00-17.00, 6x7 sz 14.00, Green All Sizes 18.00-25.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 12.00; Watermelons flts Mini Seedless 6ct 12.00.