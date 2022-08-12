SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 5.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 6.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 162.50-185.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-183.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-168.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 134.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 139.00-155.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 81.00-92.00; Boners 80-85% lean 75.00-97.00; High Dressing 94.00-98.00; Lean 85-90% lean 62.00-91.00; Lean low dressing 51.00-74.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1025-2290 lbs 90.00-116.00; High Dressing 1470-2080 lbs 114.00-128.00; Low Dressing 935-2115 lbs 74.00-94.00.

Goats: [232] Week Ago: 238. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 40.00-105.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-142.50; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 35.00-55.00, 40-60 lbs 60.00-100.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 125.00-160.00, 70-100 lbs 160.00-175.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-245.00, 150-250 lbs 240.00-295.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 75.00-80.00, 70-100 lbs 80.00-105.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-167.50, 100-150 lbs 150.00-215.00, 150-250 lbs 190.00-360.00; Sel 2 80-100 lbs 100.00-135.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-130.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 60-100 lbs 225.00-235.00, 100-150 lbs 255.00, 170 lbs 335.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were mostly 10 to 15 cents higher: elevator bids 6.49-7.32; processor bids 6.99-7.27. Soybean bids were mixed, 42 cents lower to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 16.09-16.29, processor bid 16.04 and export no bid. Wheat bids were mixed, 5 cents lower to 14 cents higher; elevator bids 6.31-6.77.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 4.00 higher at 124.44.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00-32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 20.00; Crenshaw Melon per melon 1.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 40.00-45.00, Scuppernongs 40.00-45.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 25.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 55.00-60.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Bartlett 20.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 18.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 15.00, 1/2 buctns Cherry Hot 15.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, 1/2 buctns Long Hot 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red 5x6/6x6 sz 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-25 lbs 4.00-4.50, 28-30 lbs 5.00, Personal Seedless 1.50-2.00, Red Flesh Seedless 15-18 lbs 4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-22.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium and Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s MX 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-60.00, Red Skin type 60.00-61.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-19.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz/6x7 sz 17.00-19.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 22.00-28.00, Green type 20.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 15.00-20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 60s/45s/36s 170.00-230.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/35s/36s 140.00-160.00.