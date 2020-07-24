SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 20.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 18.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-32.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena Medium 120s 200.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 15.00-18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Med 32.00-35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00-20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 24.00; Honeydew per melon Large 2.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, White Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 35.00; Onions, Dry 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Small 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 25.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 15.00-18.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 23.00-26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 12.00-15.00, 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00-20.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red type A 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 bubskts Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, Medium 15.00-16.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 25 lb ctns Red/Pink 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 25 lb ctns Heirloom varieties 25.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 1.75-2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, Personal 1.00, Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-35 lbs 3.50-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 18-24 lbs 3.50-4.50; 20-24 lbs 3.50-4.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 195.00, 36s 180.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 25s 100.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples tray pack WA Red/Gold 100s 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 150s 135.00-175.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 17.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 31s/38s 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, Sweettype #2 Jbo 14.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 38.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 47.00-48.00, busks Jumbo FL 40.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper/Crowder 26.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 28.00, Green Extra Large 17.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 14.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00-30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Jumbo 21.00-25.00; Extra Large 21.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-24.00, Green 24.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 25.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 3.50, 26-28 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 160.00-195.00, 36s 180.00-190.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 140.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 18.00.