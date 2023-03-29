LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-217.50, 500-600 lbs 190.00-224.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00-220.00, 500-600 lbs 185.00-210.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 187.00-210.00, 500-600 lbs 180.00-195.00. Slaughter cows were 4.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 94.00-105.00; Boners 85-85% lean 92.00-108.00; Lean 85-90% lean 81.00-102.00; Lean low dressing 65.00-87.00. Slaughter bulls were 4.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 950-2400 lbs 109.00-126.00, High dressing 130.00-131.00, Low dressing 94.00-110.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 775-1260 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1450.00-1475.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 980-1555 lbs Middle Age Cows with Calves over 300 lbs 1750.00-2225.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 760-905 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1170.00 per pair. Small 1-2 510-805 lbs Young Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-1100.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 54.63; 450-500 lbs 57.35; 500-550 lbs 61.36.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.44-7.72, processor bids 6.97-7.37. Soybeans were 25 to 26 cents higher; elevator bids 14.02-14.52, processor bid 15.28, and export 15.33. New Crop Wheat bids were mixed; 1 lower to 2 higher; elevator bids 6.51-6.79.

COTTON

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 3.00 higher at 82.52.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnips Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 16.00, 5 lb flats Large 13.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purpletype Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-27.00, Pinklady 27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, Cranberry type 45.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 140/150/200 380.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s FL 30.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel FL 12.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00-40.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Medium MX 25.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 9s EC 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00;Grapes 18 lb cntrs Red Seedless 18.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Honeydew 2/3 ctns 4s HD 20.00, Gold type 6s GU 12.00-15.00; Kiwifruit 8 2-lb cntrs Gold type 20.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lbs ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Jumbo 32.00, Green FL Extra Large 28.00, Green FL Large 26.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Yellow Extra Large 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 30.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red FL 30.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.50-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, Yellow B type US#2 20.00, White A type US#2 26.00, White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes 3x4/4x4s 12.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 15.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s 275.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 375.00. CITRUS: Clementines 6 5-lb sks MR 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 55.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb Nadorcott MR 44s/53s 25.00.