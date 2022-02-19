SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

In observance of Presidents Day, state offices are closed Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The next farm report will be published Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 3.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-175.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-173.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 132.00-148.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 72.00-89.00; Boners 80-85% lean 68.00-95.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-83.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-67.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 805-2120 lbs 88.00-119.00; High Dressing 1495-2230 lbs 105.00-122.00; Low Dressing 1000-2450 lbs 75.00-99.00.

Goats: [186] Week Ago: 116. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 80.00-122.00, 40-60 lbs 110.00-175.00, 60-80 lbs 160.00-190.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-95.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 135.00-180.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00-240.00, 100-150 lbs 155.00-275.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00-140.00, 70-100 lbs 95.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-185.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 130.00-145.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-250.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00-300.00, 150-250 lbs 255.00-395.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 107.50-140.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-180.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 150.00-340.00, 100-150 lbs 200.00 315.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 4 cents higher: elevator bids 6.54-7.04; processor bids 6.89-7.39. Soybean bids were 9 cents higher; elevator bids 15.16-15.81, processor bid 16.43 and exports at 16.26. Wheat bids were mixed, 1 cent lower to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 6.54-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.64 higher at 123.16.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 13.00-15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-24.00, #2 16.00-18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes ctns 6s HD 18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s 25.00; Cherries 5 kg ctns bagged Red type CL 26.00; Coconuts 50 lb sks Mexico 30s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow 25.00, Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 11.75, 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 36.00-38.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Large 20.00, Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Medium 18.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 24.00, Medium 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo/5x6 sz 18.00, 6x6 sz 17.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel 72s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 80s 18.00, 4/5 Navel Red 20.00, 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 20.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns FL 20.00.

