Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 210.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 195.00-220.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 195.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-207.50, 500-600 lbs 190.00-205.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 101.00-108.00; Boners 80-85% lean 90.00-112.00; Lean 85-90% lean 85.00-97.00; Lean Low Dressing 60.00-87.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1125-1970 lbs 100.00-118.00; High Dressing 1525 lbs 120.00; Low Dressing 1090-1150 lbs 90.00-92.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 945-1085 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 975.00-1400.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1525 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1975.00 per pair. Small 1-2 620-975 lbs Young to Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 800.00-1125.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 22.35; 450-500 lbs 23.33; 500-550 lbs 27.80.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 3 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 5.58-7.19, processor bids 6.69-7.36. Soybeans bids were mostly steady to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 13.17-14.33, processor bids 15.17 and export N/A. New crop wheat bids were mixed, 79 cents lower to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 5.39-5.85.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.00 higher at 81.51.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cauliflower 1 1/9 buctns White type 12s 30.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Turnips/Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 32.00-38.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Squash 1/2 bubskts Zucchini Small 16.00, Crookneck Small 18.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Small-Medium 30.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Cranberry type 45.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 22.00; Blueberries 10 1-lb cntrs Large 60.00, 1-lb cntr Large 8.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut MX 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-20.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120/150 325.00-350.00, 180s/200s 300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel 14.00-15.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Medium FL 22.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs bgd Red Globe 38.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green type FL Jbo 50.00; Honeydew ctns 4s 20.00; Lychees 7 lb ctns MX 30.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 110.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins/Kent 9s/7s 9.00-13.00, Ataulfo 18s/12s 10.00-12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 17.00-18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 19.00-24.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-36.00, 50lb sks Medium 32.00, #2 Jumbo 16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00-34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00, busks Jumbo type FL 65.00-70.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, Green FL Choice 17.00-18.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, Red Choice MX 22.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero Red 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Red 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 16.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 15.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini MX Small 14.00, Straightneck MX Small 17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-21.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-17.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 12.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 2 layer flts Vine Ripes MX 4x4s 12.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 18.00-20.00, Roma Extra Large FL 17.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 175.00-200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25s 200.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/33s 220.00-250.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 36s 320.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns Waxed 32.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia CA 88s 29.00-31.00, Valencia 113s 30.00, Navel CA 72S 30.00; Tangerines 10kg ctns Orri SP 23.00, 20 lb ctns Tango CA 15sz/18sz 38.00.