SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red/Gold types 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 14.00-15.00, Creasy type 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 14.00-15.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00-22.00, per bunch Collards/Mustard/Turnips 3.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts Small 140.00, 1 lb bag Shelled Halves 11.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 15.00-20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Topped loose 10.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 22.00-30.00, Jumbo 20.00, Small-Medium 16.00-18.00, Red type U.S. Number 1 25.00-30.00, Purple 32.00-35.00, White 30.00-32.00, Japanese type 32.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Red/Orange 10.00-12.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, GrannySmith/Mutsu/Cameo/Candy Crisp 18.00-22.00, Red/Rome/Jonagold 18.00-22.00, Arkansas Black/Winesap 18.00-22.00, McIntosh/Cortland/Ambrosia/Pink Lady 18.00-25.00, York/Enterprise 25.00, Sweet Delight 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-21.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 12.00-14.00; Cantaloupes 1/2 ctns GU 9s 14.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Select 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens FL no wax 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Striped Medium 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pears 2 layer ctns Asian type 32s 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 140.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 140.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 9.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 45.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 240.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Extra Large 17.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Choice 28.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bucrts Jalapeno Extra Large 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Poblano 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Serrano 26.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 MN 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut Medium 25.00; Starfruit 40 lb ctns FL 35.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Medium 20.00-22.00; Sugarcane 50 lb bundle Red/Green 10s FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-24.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 18.00-21.00, 5x6 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, 6x7 sz 8.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-18.00, Green 18.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium 15.00; Turnips, 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 36s 33.00, 4/5 buctns Red type GA 40s/36s/32s 23.00; Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 15.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 40s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 64s FL 30.00-33.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 33.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 30.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin GA 100s 17.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8s/9s 15.00; Tangerines 16 kg/35 lb ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00, 25 lb ctns Autumn Honey/Orri/Golden Crunch 20.00, 4/5 buctns Fallglo 100s FL 33.00, Autumn Honey 64s 30.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns Honeybell FL 15.00; Citrus, Other 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00.