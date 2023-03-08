LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 4.00 to 13.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 8.00 to 10.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00-220.00, 500-600 lbs 200.00-217.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 195.00-211.00, 500-600 lbs 190.00-210.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-195.00,

500-600 lbs 155.00-189.00. Slaughter cows were up to 6.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 85.00-99.00; Boners 85-85% lean 85.00-102.00; Lean 85-90% lean 83.00-96.00; Lean low dressing 68.00-86.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1170-1695 lbs 94.00-115.00; High Dressing 1365-1975 lbs 119.00-127.00; Low Dressing 1030-1130 lbs 88.00-95.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 875-1245 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1025.00-1600.00 per pair. Small 1-2 775-970 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 690.00-1125.00 per pair. Small 1-2 820-830 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1075.00-1085.00 per pair. Small 3 640-805 lbs Young Age with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-860.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 2.29 lower at 55.65. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 63.88; 450-500 lbs 68.93; 500-550 lbs 69.37.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was mostly 2 to 10 cents lower; elevator bids 6.49-7.59, processor bids 6.92-7.32. Soybeans were mostly 14 to 25 cents lower; elevator bids 14.50-15.00, processor bid 15.75, and export 15.80. New Crop Wheat bids were mixed, 3 cents lower to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 6.46-6.72.

COTTON

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.94 lower at 82.77.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Pink Lady 20.00-34.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 33.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Med MX 28.00-32.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 7s/8s/9s PE 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Onions, Green ctns loose Sweet Bulb type 30s 35.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D’ Anjou 20.00, Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-22.00, Green FL Choice 16.00-17.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US #1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type #2 20.00-22.00, Red B types US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Zucchini Medium 12.00, Straightneck Small 15.00, Straightneck Medium 12.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 12.00-17.00; Sugarcane per bunch Green type 10s FL 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns U.S. Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 17.00, Red 5x6sz/Extra Large 12.00-17.00, Green 5x6sz 20.00-25.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes MX 3x4/4x4 10.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-21.00, Roma Extra Large FL 16.00-17.00; Watermelons ctns Mini Seedless 6ct 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 1 layer ctns Sumo CA 22s 16.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00, 17 kg ctns Navel MR 80s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.