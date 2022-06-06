SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,415 lbs at 138.07, heifers 1,281 lbs at 136.83. Dressed delivered steers 919 lbs at 221.89, heifers 828 lbs at 222.35. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 267.22, up 3.17 and Select 249.30, up 4.39.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs and feeder pigs were mostly steady to weak. Demand was moderate on moderate offerings. Receipts include n/a formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 40.73; 40 lbs cash basis 72.85.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not compared at 88.54. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 48.27, 450-499 lbs 50.85, and 500-549 lbs 56.73.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 15 cents higher; elevator bids 7.42-7.77, processor bids 7.77-8.02. Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 16.09-16.59, processor bids 17.65, and export 17.84. New Crop wheat bids were 15 to 53 cents higher; elevator bids 7.52-9.43.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.44 higher at 137.74.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, bucrts Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Roma type 20.00, 8 lb filmbags Butter Peas Frozen 22.00, Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, per bunch Red type 3.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-16.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium/Large 1.00-2.50; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet per dz Bi-Color 3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-32.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, Neon/Striped 20.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce, Other per head Green/Red/Romaine 2.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-34.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 15.00-20.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-22.00, Small-Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Medium 10.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, Crookneck Medium 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large/Jumbo 23.00-30.00, Yellow Extra Large 25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 130s 250.00-275.00, Athena FL 140s 250.00-260.00, Athena 180s 200.00-230.00, per melon Athena Medium 2.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 10s MX 11.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns Yellow and White Flesh CA 84sz 20.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00-60.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 30.00, Pinkeye 30.00-34.00, White Acre 34.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 90 sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt bskts Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 18.00-25.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 170.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-180.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 25-32 lbs 6.00-7.00, 35-40 lbs 9.00-10.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00-6.00.

