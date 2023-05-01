Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,452 lbs at 177.15, heifers 1,324 lbs at 177.38. Dressed delivered steers 917 lbs at 284.05, heifers 831 lbs at 284.17. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 309.30, up 2.79 and Select 288.34, dn 1.45.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs are 5.00 per head lower and feeder pigs are 11.00 per head lower. Demand is light for heavy offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 13.09; 40 lbs cash basis 49.45.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 25.17, 450-499 lbs 27.93, and 500-549 lbs 30.38.

Grain

Monday: Corn was mixed, 3 cents lower to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 5.55-7.64, processor bids 6.64-7.29. Soybeans were 8 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 13.27-14.39, processor bid 15.37 and export N/A. New Crop wheat bids were 1 to 16 cents higher; elevator bids 5.58-6.14.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.51 higher at 81.06.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Turnips/Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh Small 30.00-38.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 28.00-30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 130/120 350.00-365.00, 180/200 320.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel 14.00-15.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 8s/9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 110.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s/9s 13.00, Ataulfo 10s 14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 17.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 19.00-24.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Boilers 28.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 15.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00, busks Jumbo type FL 70.00; Pecans 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, Green FL Choice 17.00-18.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, Red Choice MX 22.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 16.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 15.00, Zucchini Medium 13.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, Medium 14.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-17.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 18.00-20.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 150.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/33s 170.00-180.00, 45s/60s 275.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns Waxed EC 32.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia CA 88s 29.00-31.00, 7/10 buctns Valencia CA 113s 30.00, Navel CA 72s 30.00.