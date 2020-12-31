SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Livestock auctions are closed December 21, 2020 through January 04, 2021.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs prices were not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 34.81; 450-500 lbs 38.45; 500-550 lbs 42.14.

Grain

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn was 9 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 5.00-5.54, processor bids 5.64-5.89. Soybeans were 11 to 12 cents higher; elevator bids 12.95-13.15, processor bid 13.30, export bid 13.55. New Crop wheat was mostly 1 cent higher and one location was 8 cents higher; elevator bids 5.78-6.08.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.15 higher at 76.37.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Creasy type 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 14.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00-22.00, per bunch Collards/Mustard/Turnips 3.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts Small 140.00, 1 lb bags Shelled Halves 11.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Topped loose 10.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange types U.S. Number One 22.00-30.00, Jumbo 20.00, Small-Medium 16.00-18.00, Red type U.S. Number One 25.00-30.00, Jumbo 18.00-20.00, Purple 32.00-35.00, White 30.00-32.00, Japanese type 32.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Red/Orange 10.00-12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Red/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith 18.00-22.00, Arkansas Black 18.00-22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns 18.00-21.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped MI 15.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White 35.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo #2 16.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 140.00, Pawnee GA 140.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 230.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Extra Large 26.00, Yellow MX Choice 28.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Extra Large 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 17.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Butternut Medium 25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00; Sugarcane 50 lb bundle Red/Green types FL 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. NO 1 NC 22.00-24.00, U.S. NO 2 13.00-20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large 27.00-28.00, 5x6sz 22.00-28.00, 6x6sz 18.00-26.00, Green All Sizes 30.00, Red all sizes 18.00-22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium 18.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 36s 33.00, 4/5 Red type GA 40s/36s/32s 23.00; Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 15.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 40s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 64s FL 30.00-33.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 33.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 30.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin GA 100s 17.00; Tangelos 4/5 buctns Orlando 64s 25.00, 24 inch bins Orlando 64 sz 400.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Fallglo 100s FL 33.00, 4/5 buctns Autumn Honey 64s 30.00; Citrus, Other 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 18.00-20.00.

