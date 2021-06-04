SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00-25.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 38.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Broccoli 20 lb crts Crown Cut 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green peeled 12.00-15.00; Cauliflower ctns/crts White 12s 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium-Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 32.00-36.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 34.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-28.00, White Flesh 30.00, Yellow Flesh #2 14.00-15.00, White Flesh # 2 18.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Black/Red 36.00-40.00, Pluot 38.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red Size A 15.00, Red Size B 14.00-20.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-18.00, Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 12.00-15.00, Medium 8.00-10.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 12.00-15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium 15.00, gallon cntrs Large 11.00-15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00, Small 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/5x6sz 20.00-23.00, 6x6sz 17.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 240.00, 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s 260.00-265.00, per melon Athena Medium 2.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00, buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs sks Pinkeye/White Acre/Pinkeye/Zippers/Blackeye 28.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red 5x6 sz 23.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 17.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6sz FL 22.00-26.00, Yellow 6x6 sz FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma MX/FL Large 17.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 5.00-5.50, Red Flesh Seeded 32-40 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 150.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 30s/36s FL 165.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 190.00-200.00.