SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 148.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 127.50-138.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-143.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 120.00-129.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-72.00; Lean low dressing 42.00-56.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1170-2145 lbs 80.00-105.00; High Dressing 1415-1800 lbs 97.00-100.00; Low Dressing 815-1805 lbs 74.00-86.00.
Goats: [177] Week Ago: 250 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 110.00-135.00, 40-60 lbs 135.00-160.00, 60-80 lbs 165.00-175.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 30.00-95.00, 40-60 lbs 60.00-120.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 135.00-240.00, 70-100 lbs 145.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-195.00 and few 325.00-450.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 105.00-110.00, 100-150 lbs 105.00-125.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 175.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 210.00-295.00, 150-250 lbs 275.00-395.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 190.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 167.50.
Grain
Friday. Corn bids were 21 cents higher: elevator bids 7.82, processor bids 7.92-8.02. New crop soybeans bids were 32 cents higher; elevator bids 13.95-14.05, processor bid 14.85 and export at 14.60. Wheat bids were 6 to 21 cents higher; elevator bids 6.22-6.47.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.62 higher at 84.55.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00-25.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 38.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Broccoli 20 lb crts Crown Cut 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green peeled 12.00-15.00; Cauliflower ctns/crts White 12s 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium-Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 32.00-36.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 34.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-28.00, White Flesh 30.00, Yellow Flesh #2 14.00-15.00, White Flesh # 2 18.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Black/Red 36.00-40.00, Pluot 38.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red Size A 15.00, Red Size B 14.00-20.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-18.00, Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 12.00-15.00, Medium 8.00-10.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 12.00-15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium 15.00, gallon cntrs Large 11.00-15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00, Small 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/5x6sz 20.00-23.00, 6x6sz 17.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 240.00, 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s 260.00-265.00, per melon Athena Medium 2.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00, buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs sks Pinkeye/White Acre/Pinkeye/Zippers/Blackeye 28.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red 5x6 sz 23.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 17.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6sz FL 22.00-26.00, Yellow 6x6 sz FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma MX/FL Large 17.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 5.00-5.50, Red Flesh Seeded 32-40 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 150.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 30s/36s FL 165.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 190.00-200.00.