SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,472 lbs at 142.48, heifers 1,322 lbs at 142.05. Dressed delivered steers 965 lbs at 226.68, heifers 860 lbs at 227.34. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 259.27, dn 0.46 and Select 236.90, dn 2.17.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs steady to weak. Demand light on moderate offering. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 38.25; 40 lbs cash basis 65.06.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 64.73, 450-499 lbs 68.51, and 500-549 lbs 71.00.

Grain

SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 11 cents higher; elevator bids 7.21-7.96, processor bids 7.46-7.81. Soybeans were 61 to 76 cents higher; elevator bids 14.48-15.29, processor bids 16.28, and export n/a. Wheat bids were mixed, 12 cents lower to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 7.31-7.73.

Cotton

Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.69 higher at 114.21.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Apples buctns loose Gold 30.00; Beans approx 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 3.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 22.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00, 1/2 buctns Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb Pinkeye/Purple Hull/Dixie Lee 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 20.00; Watermelons per melon per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 25.00-30.00, Granny/Ambrosia 25.00-30.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color 23.00, 5 dz sks White VA 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium and Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 42.00-45.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 21.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-52.00, Red Skin type 60.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks White Acre 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubstks Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 26.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA/MD/NC/IN 60s/45s/36s 180.00-250.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA/MD 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-160.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 60s 250.00. CITRUS: Clementines 30-35 lb ctns 24.00-30.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.