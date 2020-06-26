SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, June 26, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 7 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 12 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.87 and *3.95 at Anderson; 3.17 and *3.29 at Kingstree; 3.57 and *3.70 at Hamer; 3.17 and *3.29 at Lynchburg; 3.17 and *3.29 at Conway; 3.17 and *3.29 at Estill; Processors---3.92 at Orangeburg; 4.02 at Monetta; *3.74 at Sumter; 3.67 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.65 and *8.51 at Anderson; 7.95 and *8.01 at Kingstree; 8.65 and *8.36 at Hamer; 7.95 and *8.01 at Lynchburg; 7.95 and *8.01 at Conway; 7.95 and *8.01 at Estill; Processors---9.05 and *8.51 at Kershaw; Export---9.15 and *8.76 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.44 at Anderson; 4.54 at Kingstree; 3.62 at Hamer; 4.54 at Lynchburg; 4.54 at Conway; 4.54 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.87 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 117.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 118.00-134.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-128.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 60.00-77.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 45.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1105-2185 lbs 87.00-113.00; High Dressing 1210-2175 lbs 107.00-124.00; Low Dressing 880-1885 lbs 56.00-89.00.
Goats: [276] Week Ago: 365. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 40.00-102.50, 40-60 lbs 55.00-130.00, 60-80 lbs 70.00-165.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 180.00-240.00, 250 lbs one @ 400.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 90.00-125.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00-140.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-290.00, 150-200 lbs 180.00-350.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-135.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs one @ 147.50, 100-150 lbs 130.00-200.00, 150-250 lbs 160.00-370.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.38 lower at 58.26.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Half Runners 35.00, Snap type 30.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 22.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 23.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-2.50, Small 1.00-1.50, 24 inch bins Athena 150s/160s 210.00-220.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 38.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-40.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 14.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.50-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 26.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lbs sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh washed 12.00-15.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00-28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-24.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 15.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-37.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00-25.00, Yellow Zucchini 15.00, Round Zucchini 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00; Strawberries 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 5x6sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6sz 12.00-15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00, 18-20 lbs 3.25, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.75-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.75-4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s 180.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt NC 20.00-22.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 210.00-230.00, 160s/150s 210.00-240.00, 180s 175.00-200.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 Layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 19.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 180.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s/45s 125.00-140.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 4.00-4.50, 27-30 lbs 4.50-5.00, 32-35 lbs 5.00-7.00.
