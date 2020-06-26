SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, June 26, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 7 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 12 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.87 and *3.95 at Anderson; 3.17 and *3.29 at Kingstree; 3.57 and *3.70 at Hamer; 3.17 and *3.29 at Lynchburg; 3.17 and *3.29 at Conway; 3.17 and *3.29 at Estill; Processors---3.92 at Orangeburg; 4.02 at Monetta; *3.74 at Sumter; 3.67 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.65 and *8.51 at Anderson; 7.95 and *8.01 at Kingstree; 8.65 and *8.36 at Hamer; 7.95 and *8.01 at Lynchburg; 7.95 and *8.01 at Conway; 7.95 and *8.01 at Estill; Processors---9.05 and *8.51 at Kershaw; Export---9.15 and *8.76 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.44 at Anderson; 4.54 at Kingstree; 3.62 at Hamer; 4.54 at Lynchburg; 4.54 at Conway; 4.54 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.87 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.