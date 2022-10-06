SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs *Value Added cattle 169.50-179.50*; 500-600 lbs *Value Added Cattle 157.00-174.00*. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 172.50-180.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 139.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-140.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 74.00-76.00; Boners 80-85% lean 74.00-83.00; Lean 85-90% lean 75.00-77.00; Lean Low Dressing 55.00-66.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1370-1485 lbs 95.00-104.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Small 2 680 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 685.00 per pair.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 1.79 lower at 70.42. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 70.42; 450-500 lbs 70.96; 500-550 lbs 73.13.

Grain

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was mostly 1 cent higher; elevator bids 7.09-7.64, processor bids 7.34-7.69. Soybeans were 13 to 14 cents lower; elevator bids 12.79-13.49, processor bids 13.49, and export N/A. Wheat bids were mixed, 1 cent lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 7.19-8.17.

Cotton

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 4.97 lower at 87.23.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 buctns Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 17.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 30.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 30.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/ root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-26.00; Onions, Green crtsbnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00, Red Skin 60.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh Dixie Lee 36.00, 8 lb filmbags frozen various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 19.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 15.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 25.00-30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00, 5x6sz/6x6sz 18.00, 6x7sz 16.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 24.00-25.00, Granny/Rome 24.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00, Evercrisp 28.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bartlett CA 80s 20.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/White Acre 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large GA 19.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 35.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 36 inch bins Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, 24 inch bins Pie type 285.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 23.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 22.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 22.00-25.00, Roma Large GA Green 17.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 45s/36s/28s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/MD 60s/45s 160.00-180.00. CITRUS: Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 450.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.