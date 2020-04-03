SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, April 03, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 6 to 7 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.80 and *4.20 at Anderson; 3.72 at Kingstree; 3.71 and *3.96 at Hamer; 3.72 at Lynchburg; 3.72 at Conway; 3.72 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.21 at Monetta; 4.15 at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.34 at Anderson; 8.14 at Kingstree; 8.59 and *8.37 at Hamer; 8.14 at Lynchburg; 8.14 at Conway; 8.14 at Estill; Processors---8.99 at Kershaw; Export---9.04 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.49 and *5.25 at Anderson; *5.80 at Kingstree; *5.35 at Hamer; *5.80 at Lynchburg; *5.80 at Conway; *5.80 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.21 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

