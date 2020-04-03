SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, April 03, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 6 to 7 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.80 and *4.20 at Anderson; 3.72 at Kingstree; 3.71 and *3.96 at Hamer; 3.72 at Lynchburg; 3.72 at Conway; 3.72 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.21 at Monetta; 4.15 at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.34 at Anderson; 8.14 at Kingstree; 8.59 and *8.37 at Hamer; 8.14 at Lynchburg; 8.14 at Conway; 8.14 at Estill; Processors---8.99 at Kershaw; Export---9.04 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.49 and *5.25 at Anderson; *5.80 at Kingstree; *5.35 at Hamer; *5.80 at Lynchburg; *5.80 at Conway; *5.80 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.21 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 134.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-153.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 124.00-145.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-137.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-124.00. Slaughter cows were 15.00 to 21.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 45.00-60.00; Boners 80-85% lean 40.00-64.00; Lean 85-90% lean 40.00-58.00; Lean low dressing 30.00-46.00. Slaughter bulls were 5.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1115-2370 lbs 75.00-101.00; Low Dressing 1060-2375 lbs 55.00-82.00; High Dressing 2100-2235 lbs 110.00-112.00.
Goats: [114] Week Ago: 53. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00-95.00, 40-60 lbs 30.00-110.00, 60-80 lbs 120.00-130.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs few @ 125.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-240.00, 150-250 lbs 250.00-370.00.
Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs one @ 100.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00-155.00, 100-140 lbs 165.00-200.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 100-150 lbs 180.00-195.00, 150-250 lbs 255.00-330.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 125.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 115.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.99 higher at 48.73.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 20.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 25.00-30.00, Cranberry type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s/200s/220s 225.00-230.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Red Choice/Suntan 14.00-20.00, Red/Yellow FL 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 16.00-20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 17.00-20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00, Green 16.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma FL Extra Large 12.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 235.00-240.00, 36s 225.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 190.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid-Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.