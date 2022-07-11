SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,426 lbs at 144.35, heifers 1,298 lbs at 141.73. Dressed delivered steers 927 lbs at 232.22, heifers 821 lbs at 232.22. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 267.17, up 1.46 and Select 241.81, dn 0.27.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady. High quality and high health pigs were 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs were steady. Demand good on moderate offerings. Receipts include n/a formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 40.37; 40 lbs cash basis 69.43.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported.

Sows live price 300-449 lbs 50.82, 450-499 lbs 54.85, and 500-549 lbs 57.38.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 6.47-8.16, processor bids 6.97-8.86. Soybeans were 9 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 15.81-16.01, processor bids 16.72, and export N/A. Wheat bids were mixed, 36 cents lower to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 6.43-6.64.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.17 lower at 112.44.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green type 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 22.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.00, Extra Large 1.25-2.00, Jumbo 3.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 25.00, 5 dz sks White 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Large 10.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 18.00-22.00, peck baskets Yellow Flesh 15.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Fresh Shelled 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple/Mixed 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Hot/Sweet 18.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, Cherry Bomb 20.00, Long Hot 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red/Pluot 40.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Small-Medium 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 18.00-24.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, #2 18.00-20.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Green Large/Extra Large 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Yellow/Red type 25.00, Black type 28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-20 lbs 2.50-3.00, 22-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-32 lbs 3.50-4.00, 35-40 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 2.75-3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, 26-30 lbs 5.00, Personal Seedless 1.00, Yellow Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, Yellow Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 150.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00-175.00, 24 inch bins Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s/36s 180.00-200.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 45s/36s 180.00-200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples 1/2 bubskts Green NC 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green type 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Frozen 22.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 100s/120s 235.00-250.00, 140s/160s 235.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 13.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 60.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00-25.00, Choice 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 20.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 60s/45s/36s 175.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/30s/35s/36s 130.00-150.00.