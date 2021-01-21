SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 120.00-127.50; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 51.00-59.00; Boners 80-85% lean 49.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-57.00; Lean Low Dressing 30.00-46.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1320-2100 lbs 79.00-96.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1185-2265 lbs 60.00-71.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1020-1130 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-950.00 per pair. Small 1-2 785 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 800.00 per pair. Small 2 650-720 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 150 325.00-475.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 1055 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 150 lbs 480.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 2.09 higher at 40.94. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 40.94; 450-500 lbs 43.19; 500-550 lbs 45.42.

Grain