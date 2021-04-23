SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 2.00 to 4.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-153.00.

Goats: [194] Week Ago: 250 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00-125.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-195.00, 60-80 lbs 150.00-185.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 90.00-102.50, 40-60 lbs 105.00. Wethers: 70-100 lbs 180.00-250.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 160.00. Does/Nannies: 50-70 lbs 130.00-190.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00-160.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-270.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 115.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-155.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs 220.00-310.00, 150-250 lbs 285.00-370.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 127.50-160.00, 100-150 lbs 195.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 70-100 with one kid under 20 lbs 250.00 per pair, 100-150 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 380.00 per pair.