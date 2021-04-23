SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 2.00 to 4.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-153.00.
Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-136.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 49.00-71.00; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-72.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1065-2220 lbs 80.00-97.00; High Dressing 1900-2060 lbs 98.00-100.00; Low Dressing 995-2585 lbs 72.00-82.00.
Goats: [194] Week Ago: 250 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00-125.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-195.00, 60-80 lbs 150.00-185.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 90.00-102.50, 40-60 lbs 105.00. Wethers: 70-100 lbs 180.00-250.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 160.00. Does/Nannies: 50-70 lbs 130.00-190.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00-160.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-270.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 115.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-155.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs 220.00-310.00, 150-250 lbs 285.00-370.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 127.50-160.00, 100-150 lbs 195.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 70-100 with one kid under 20 lbs 250.00 per pair, 100-150 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 380.00 per pair.
Grain
Friday. Corn bids were 5 cents higher: elevator bids 6.75, processor bids 7.35-7.50. Soybeans bids were 6 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 15.19, processor bid 15.99 and export at 15.79. New crop Wheat bids were 1 to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 6.72-6.77.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.75 higher at 87.55.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Peas, Green bucrts English type 35.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flats Medium-Large 18.00, 8 1-lb flats Fair Condition 10.00, gallon cntrs Large 10.00-14.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 10.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 28.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00-26.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/150s FL 275.00-300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 26.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 18s/24s 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00-130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 10.00-13.00, 5x6 sz 10.00-12.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-12.00, Red All Sizes 8.00-10.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lbs ctns Red type 15.00, 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 10.00-12.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large FL/MX 12.00-13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 6.00-7.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 32-40lbs 7.00-8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 4.00, 15-18 lbs 5.00, 20-22 lbs 6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s FL 190.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s FL 190.00-200.00, 40ct-28sz 280.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s 280.00-290.00, Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s FL 240.00-250.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.