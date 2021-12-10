SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week feeder steers and feeder bulls unevenly steady, feeder heifers 3.00 higher, slaughter cows and slaughter bulls 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 137.00-156.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 112.50-130.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-126.00. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-72.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-66.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1210-2170 lbs 82.00-96.00; High Dressing 1685-1895 lbs 98.00-99.00; Low Dressing 980-1705 lbs 55.00-84.00.

Goats: [220] Two Weeks Ago: 177 Reported Monday to Wednesday Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00-135.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-180.00, 60-80 lbs 160.00-167.50; Sel 2 40-60 lbs 80.00-100.00, 60-80 lbs 120.00-125.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 145.00-185.00, 70-100 lbs 180.00-210.00, 100-140 lbs 215.00-300.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00-127.50, 70-100 lbs one @ 140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 135.00-235.00, 100-150 lbs 162.50-335.00, 150-250 lbs 350.00-370.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 120.00-150.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were steady: elevator bids 5.88-6.38; processor bids 6.23-6.73. Soybean bids were 3 to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 11.92-12.68, processor bid 13.08 and exports at 13.03. Wheat bids were mostly 9 higher; one location steady; elevator bids 7.32-8.50.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was .36 lower at 107.23.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 15.00, 24 inch bins Green 110s 125.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00, per dozen Collards 3.00-4.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00-1.50; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00- 35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD/OH 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium Fl 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10/7s 9.25-11.00, Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 23.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red FL Choice 30.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, Poblano/Anaheim 15.00,Banana Hot 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 18.00; Starfruit 40 lb ctns Large FL 35.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00-23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 17.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 10.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Extra Large FL 15.00, Roma type Extra Large MX 22.00-24.00; Watermelons per melon 10-12 lbs 3.00, ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s 15.00-18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 350.00-400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00, 24 inch bins Honey FL 420.00.

