SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, April 24, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 8 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 12 to 24 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.86 and *4.06 at Anderson; 3.57 at Kingstree; 3.56 and *3.82 at Hamer; 3.56 at Lynchburg; 3.56 at Conway; 3.56 at Estill; Processors---4.26 at Orangeburg; 4.01 at Monetta; 4.01 at Sumter; 3.86 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.31 at Anderson; 7.92 at Kingstree; 8.37 and *8.17 at Hamer; 7.92 at Lynchburg; 7.92 at Conway; 7.92 at Estill; Processors---8.77 at Kershaw; Export---8.92 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.30 and *5.02 at Anderson; *5.45 at Kingstree; *5.01 at Hamer; *5.45 at Lynchburg; *5.45 at Conway; *5.45 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.06 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock