SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, April 24, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 8 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 12 to 24 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.86 and *4.06 at Anderson; 3.57 at Kingstree; 3.56 and *3.82 at Hamer; 3.56 at Lynchburg; 3.56 at Conway; 3.56 at Estill; Processors---4.26 at Orangeburg; 4.01 at Monetta; 4.01 at Sumter; 3.86 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.31 at Anderson; 7.92 at Kingstree; 8.37 and *8.17 at Hamer; 7.92 at Lynchburg; 7.92 at Conway; 7.92 at Estill; Processors---8.77 at Kershaw; Export---8.92 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.30 and *5.02 at Anderson; *5.45 at Kingstree; *5.01 at Hamer; *5.45 at Lynchburg; *5.45 at Conway; *5.45 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.06 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No trends available this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-151.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-142.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-139.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 116.00-131.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-121.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 52.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 52.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 44.00-69.00; Lean low dressing 32.00-54.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1200-2150 lbs 81.50-99.00; Low Dressing 1140-1685 lbs 74.00-86.00; High Dressing 1590-1825 lbs 100.00-105.00.
Goats: [44] Week Ago: 46. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 70.00-100.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-135.00, 60-80 lbs 130.00-145.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs one @ 150.00, 140-180 lbs one @ 190.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs one @ 100.00, 100-140 lbs one @ 140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-190.00, 150-250 lbs 270.00-330.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs none reported.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.74 lower at 53.63.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 20.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 24.00-28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00-13.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s 325.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 25.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts New Crop 45.00-50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Choice 14.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 13.00-15.00, Green 17.00-23.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 17.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type 17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 200.00, 36s 190.00-200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-160.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 18.00-19.00, Valencia 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.