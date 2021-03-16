SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady to 4.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 147.50-169.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-157.00, 500-600 lbs 132.50-147.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-127.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-65.00; Boners 85-85% lean 53.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 52.00-66.00; Lean low dressing 39.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1250-1825 lbs 79.00-92.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1025-1635 lbs 60.00-76.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 720-1350 lbs Young to Middle age cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-1255.00 per pair. Small 1-2 500-1005 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 500.00-925.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 2.27 lower at 66.62. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 79.14; 450-500 lbs 81.42; 500-550 lbs 83.75.
Grain
SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 5 cents higher; elevator bids 5.74, processor bids 6.34-6.49. Soybeans were 4 cents higher; elevator bids 14.03, processor bid 14.63 and export 14.58. New crop wheat bids were mostly steady and one location was 4 cents higher; elevator bids 5.97-6.17.
Cotton
Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.20 higher at 85.67.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets 25 lb ctns Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 22.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 15.00-18.00; Eggplant buctns MX 24s 15.00-18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Globe Extra Large 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Peaches ctns 2 layer White Snow King CL 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice FL 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 10.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 10.00; Strawberries 8 1-pt cntrs FL Large 12.00-15.00, 8 1-pt cntrs Holdovers 8.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 13.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 13.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large 12.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.
For detailed reports go to www.ams.usda.gov/marketnews.htm or www.agriculture.sc.gov or phone USDA-SCDA Market News at 803-737-4491 or 4497.