SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady to 4.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 147.50-169.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-157.00, 500-600 lbs 132.50-147.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-127.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-65.00; Boners 85-85% lean 53.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 52.00-66.00; Lean low dressing 39.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1250-1825 lbs 79.00-92.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1025-1635 lbs 60.00-76.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 720-1350 lbs Young to Middle age cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-1255.00 per pair. Small 1-2 500-1005 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 500.00-925.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 2.27 lower at 66.62. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 79.14; 450-500 lbs 81.42; 500-550 lbs 83.75.

Grain