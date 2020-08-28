SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Friday. Corn was 2 to 12 cents higher; elevator bids 3.71-4.29, processor bids 3.96-4.11. Soybeans were 8 to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 8.90-9.50, processor bid 9.90, and export N/A. Wheat bids were 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 4.34-5.19.

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Apples buctns Granny Smith 20.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 100s/110s 200.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/sks White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00-25.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Neon/Striped/Japanese type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 12.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 20.00-30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 22.00-30.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 25.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh washed 15.00-18.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 40.00-45.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull/Pinkeye 15.00-20.00; Peppers, Bell 1/2 bubskts Green Jumbo 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-14.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 13.00, 1/2 bubskts Straightneck/Crookneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, Medium 20.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 135.00-140.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Ginger Gold 22.00-25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts ginger Gold 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Honeycrisp 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type CD ONT 25.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green TN 26.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 12.00-13.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 17.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s/150s KY 225.00, Athena 100s/110s NC 200.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens NC Select 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00, Medium-Large 20.00; Greens ctns loose bnchd 6s OH 15.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 9s 8.00, Keitt 9s/10s 7.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium-Large FL 15.00-16.50; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 29.00-30.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 35.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh WV 25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00, busks Jumbo FL 40.00-44.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Jumbo 12.00-15.00, Suntan Choice 12.00, 5kg/11 lb Yellow/Red Large Holdovers 14.00, Orange Large Holdovers 12.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Xlge 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 16.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00-30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 MN 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 15.00, Green 15.00-22.00, Red all sizes 15.00-18.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom types 15.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red NC 14.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped MI 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 16-22 lbs 3.00-4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-25 lbs 3.00-4.00, 25-28 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 140.00-160.00, 36s 140.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 140.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 15kg/33lb ctns Tango PE 22.00-25.00.