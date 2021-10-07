SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small/Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped/Indian 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Turnips/Rutabagas w/ Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00, busks Jumbo type 40.00-50.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00, Green Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Green/Yellow 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 22.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 20.00, Jumbo 16.00, Purple type All Sizes 35.00, White type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 5x6 sz/Jumbo 25.00, Red 18.00-20.00, Green All Sizes 28.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 60s 100.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Straw Bales per bale Wheat type 6.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00-35.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, bucrts KY type 35.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Medium CD 13.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 33.00-35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.50, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks White Acre 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale 220.00-250.00, Cinderella 220.00-275.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00, Heirloom Mixed 220.00-250.00, White type 210.00-300.00, Pie type 220.00-250.00, Lunch Lady 220.00-250.00, 1/2 type Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00-240.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs CA Medium-Large Holdovers 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-28.00, Green 5x6 sz 28.00-30.00, Red 20.00, Greenhouse MX 6x6 sz 19.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 19.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 4.00, 28-32 lbs 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 12-14 lbs 2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA 45s/60s 130.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 27s/35s 130.00-140.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. MISC SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bushel basket Winged type 24.00-25.00.