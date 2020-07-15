SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, July 14, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 8 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 2 to 12 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.96 and *4.03 at Anderson; 3.26 and *3.36 at Kingstree; 3.66 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.26 and *3.36 at Lynchburg; 3.26 and *3.36 at Conway; 3.26 and *3.36 at Estill; Processors---4.01 at Orangeburg; 4.11 at Monetta; *3.81 at Sumter; 3.76 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.74 and *8.67 at Anderson; 8.12 and *8.17 at Kingstree; 8.83 and *8.53 at Hamer; 8.12 and *8.17 at Lynchburg; 8.12 and *8.17 at Conway; 8.12 and *8.17 at Estill; Processors---9.18 and *8.67 at Kershaw; Export---9.28 and *8.92 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.06 at Anderson; 5.06 at Kingstree; 4.22 at Hamer; 5.06 at Lynchburg; 5.06 at Conway; 5.06 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.96 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.