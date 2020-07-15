SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, July 14, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 8 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 2 to 12 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.96 and *4.03 at Anderson; 3.26 and *3.36 at Kingstree; 3.66 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.26 and *3.36 at Lynchburg; 3.26 and *3.36 at Conway; 3.26 and *3.36 at Estill; Processors---4.01 at Orangeburg; 4.11 at Monetta; *3.81 at Sumter; 3.76 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.74 and *8.67 at Anderson; 8.12 and *8.17 at Kingstree; 8.83 and *8.53 at Hamer; 8.12 and *8.17 at Lynchburg; 8.12 and *8.17 at Conway; 8.12 and *8.17 at Estill; Processors---9.18 and *8.67 at Kershaw; Export---9.28 and *8.92 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.06 at Anderson; 5.06 at Kingstree; 4.22 at Hamer; 5.06 at Lynchburg; 5.06 at Conway; 5.06 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.96 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder Steers were unevenly steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder bulls were unevenly steady to 4.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 134.00, 500-600 lbs 128.00-131.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 127.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 124.00-126.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-134.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-127.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 to 6.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 54.00-64.00; Boners 85-85% lean 57.00-92.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-62.00; Lean low dressing 52.00-56.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 to 6.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1325-2315 lbs 82.00-99.00; Low Dressing 1125-2225 lbs 67.00-89.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 970-1255 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 875.00-1050.00 per pair. Small 1-2 685-950 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-740.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs had no comparison at 24.03. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.35; 450-500 lbs 21.24; 500-550 lbs 23.42.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade 1.06 lower at 60.69.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00-30.00, KY types 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt Large 18.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-32.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.25-1.50, per melon Large/Extra Large 1.50-2.25, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 220.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 20.00, per dozen Yellow 6.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 33.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium 15.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon/Indian 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00; Honeydew per melon Large 2.00-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 18.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 13.00- 15.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 12.00-15.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, Med 12.00-15.00, 1/2 Crookneck Sml 20.00, Med 18.00, 3/4 Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, Medium 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 6x6sz 18.00, 5x6sz 18.00, Red 18.00, Green 19.00- 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 16-22 lbs 3.00-3.50, Yellow Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.00, 20-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-35 lbs 3.75-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 185.00-210.00, 36s 180.00-185.00, Red Flesh Seeded 45s/35s/28s 125.00-150.00, 25s 100.00, Yellow Flesh 45s/60s 185.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples tray pack Red/Gold/Fuji 88s 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s/150s 250.00, 180s 195.00-200.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats 4 kg flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, Tommy Atkins 31s/38s 15.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo/Medium 35.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper/Crowder 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Choice 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 14.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00-30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-19.00, Green 24.00-26.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15- 18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 3.00- 3.50, 26-28 lbs 4.00, 30-35 lbs 4.50-6.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 18.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!