SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,458 lbs at 123.83, heifers 1,292 lbs at 123.47. Dressed delivered steers 938 lbs at 198.20, heifers 830 lbs at 198.07. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 289.00, up 16.11 and Select 270.58, up 15.18.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady. All feeder pigs 2.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 52% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 42.50; 40 lbs cash basis 63.90.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not compared at 78.29. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 83.98, 450-499 lbs 87.73, and 500-549 lbs 89.97.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 2 to 5 cents lower; elevator bids 5.70-5.93, processor bids 6.25-6.50. New crop soybeans were 7 cents lower; elevator bids 12.69-12.99, processor bids 13.54-13.79, and export 13.54. Wheat bids were mostly 2 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.41-6.50.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.12 lower at 90.05.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.25-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 175.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00, per dozen White/Yellow 4.00-5.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns White 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Indian 25.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/White 12.00, Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 20.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 12.00-15.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 45.00-50.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 35.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 28.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-24.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Suntan 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 15.00-17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-20.00, Medium 15.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Grey type Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh 22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large-Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6sz 15.00-16.00, 6x6sz 12.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 12.00-16.00, Green 16.00-20.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 24-28 lbs 3.00-3.50, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 3.75, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 150.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled type TN 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 23.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena KY All Sizes 180.00, Athena IN 120s 200.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 3.00-5.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Select NC 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops OH 12.00, ctns bnchd Collards 6s OH 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 7.00, Kent MX 9s 8.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00- 30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5- lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 27.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Red 5x6 sz/Extra Large 12.00-15.00, Green 5x6 sz 16.00-22.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC 20-24 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC 28-32 lbs 4.50, Red Flesh Seedless NC 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00-4.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s 120.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 36s/45s/60s NC 130.00-150.00.