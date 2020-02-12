SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, February 11, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 to 11 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.29 and *4.61 at Anderson; 4.19 at Kingstree; 4.20 at Hamer; 4.19 at Lynchburg; 4.19 at Conway; 4.19 at Estill; Processors---4.55 at Orangeburg; 4.90 at Monetta; 4.94 at Sumter; 4.50 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.64 at Anderson; 8.36 at Kingstree; 8.75 at Hamer; 8.36 at Lynchburg; 8.36 at Conway; 8.36 at Estill; Processors---9.15 at Kershaw; Export---9.20 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.41 and *5.24 at Anderson; *5.79 at Kingstree; *5.35 at Hamer; *5.79 at Lynchburg; *5.79 at Conway; *5.79 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.70 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

