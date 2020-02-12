SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, February 11, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 to 11 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.29 and *4.61 at Anderson; 4.19 at Kingstree; 4.20 at Hamer; 4.19 at Lynchburg; 4.19 at Conway; 4.19 at Estill; Processors---4.55 at Orangeburg; 4.90 at Monetta; 4.94 at Sumter; 4.50 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.64 at Anderson; 8.36 at Kingstree; 8.75 at Hamer; 8.36 at Lynchburg; 8.36 at Conway; 8.36 at Estill; Processors---9.15 at Kershaw; Export---9.20 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.41 and *5.24 at Anderson; *5.79 at Kingstree; *5.35 at Hamer; *5.79 at Lynchburg; *5.79 at Conway; *5.79 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.70 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 147.00-170.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-146.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-165.00, 500-600 lbs 121.00-142.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 118.00-129.00. Slaughter cows were mostly steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 56.00-61.00; Boners 85-85% lean 54.00-72.00; Lean 85-90% lean 49.00-60.00; Lean low dressing 38.00-46.00. Slaughter bulls were mostly steady. Slaughter Bulls: 950-2400 lbs 80.00-93.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 850-1030 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calf under 300 lbs 550.00-850.00 per pair. Small 1-2 Young to Middle Age Cows 650-760 Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 300.00-520.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.10 higher at 39.48. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 21.15; 450-500 lbs 24.73; 500-550 lbs 28.30
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.04 higher at 66.98.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type 15.00-22.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select MX 17.00-18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00, Kent 12s PE 5.00-6.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Lge FL 18.00, Extra Large MX 14.00-16.00, Choice MX 13.00, Red Extra Large FL 18.00-25.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 18.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Long Hot 20.00, Poblano 20.00, Cubanelle FL Red/Green 20.00, Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 13.00; Plums 9 kg ctns lse Black type CL 60sz 28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 22.00, Medium 18.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00, Medium 18.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Med-Lge 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 20.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type FL/MX 16.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 30 lb ctns lse Mandarins CA 20.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!