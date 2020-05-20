SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
Columbia, SC Tuesday, May 19, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 2 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.91 and *4.04 at Anderson; 3.21 and *3.35 at Kingstree; 3.61 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.21 and *3.35 at Lynchburg; 3.21 and *3.35 at Conway; 3.21 and *3.35 at Estill; Processors---3.96 at Orangeburg; 4.06 at Monetta; 4.06 and * 3.80 at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.42 and *8.40 at Anderson; 7.72 and *7.90 at Kingstree; 8.48 and *8.25 at Hamer; 7.72 and *7.90 at Lynchburg; 7.72 and *7.90 at Conway; 7.72 and *7.90 at Estill; Processors---8.87 at Kershaw; Export---9.02 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.68 at Anderson; *4.88 at Kingstree; *4.69 at Hamer; *4.88 at Lynchburg; *4.88 at Conway; *4.88 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.11 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-153.00, 500-600 lbs 128.00-143.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 122.50-140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 116.00-131.00, 500-600 lbs 112.00-125.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 58.00-71.00; Boners 85-85% lean 55.00-72.00; Lean 85-90% lean 51.00-66.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-50.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1370-1845 lbs 91.00-100.00; High Dressing 1525-2100 lbs 102.00-106.00; Low Dressing 1010-2395 lbs 70.00-84.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 980-995 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1050.00-1200.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 975 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1275.00 per pair. Small 1-2 695-880 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 580.00-925.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.13 higher at 30.02. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 18.64; 450-500 lbs 21.96; 500-550 lbs 24.91.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.40 higher at 57.20.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 18.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00; Strawberries per gallon Medium 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns FL 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s/150s/180s 225.00- 310.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select FL 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 27.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-55.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black Type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00-30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 5x6 sz 26.00-34.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-32.00, Green 30.00-38.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 200.00-210.00, 36s 185.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!