SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Columbia, SC Tuesday, May 19, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 2 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.91 and *4.04 at Anderson; 3.21 and *3.35 at Kingstree; 3.61 and *3.79 at Hamer; 3.21 and *3.35 at Lynchburg; 3.21 and *3.35 at Conway; 3.21 and *3.35 at Estill; Processors---3.96 at Orangeburg; 4.06 at Monetta; 4.06 and * 3.80 at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.42 and *8.40 at Anderson; 7.72 and *7.90 at Kingstree; 8.48 and *8.25 at Hamer; 7.72 and *7.90 at Lynchburg; 7.72 and *7.90 at Conway; 7.72 and *7.90 at Estill; Processors---8.87 at Kershaw; Export---9.02 at Mt. Pleasant.