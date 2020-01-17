SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 13 to 14 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 4 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 and *4.72 at Anderson; 4.29 at Kingstree; 4.29 at Hamer; 4.29 at Lynchburg; 4.29 at Conway; 4.29 at Estill; Processors---4.64 at Orangeburg; 4.99 at Monetta; 5.04 at Sumter; 4.59 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.89 at Anderson; 8.94 at Kingstree; 9.20 at Hamer; 8.94 at Lynchburg; 8.94 at Conway; 8.94 at Estill; Processors---9.60 at Kershaw; Export---9.55 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.70 and *5.50 at Anderson; *6.05 at Kingstree; *5.61 at Hamer; *6.05 at Lynchburg; *6.05 at Conway; *6.05 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.79 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock