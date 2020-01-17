You have permission to edit this article.
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 13 to 14 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 4 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 and *4.72 at Anderson; 4.29 at Kingstree; 4.29 at Hamer; 4.29 at Lynchburg; 4.29 at Conway; 4.29 at Estill; Processors---4.64 at Orangeburg; 4.99 at Monetta; 5.04 at Sumter; 4.59 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.89 at Anderson; 8.94 at Kingstree; 9.20 at Hamer; 8.94 at Lynchburg; 8.94 at Conway; 8.94 at Estill; Processors---9.60 at Kershaw; Export---9.55 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.70 and *5.50 at Anderson; *6.05 at Kingstree; *5.61 at Hamer; *6.05 at Lynchburg; *6.05 at Conway; *6.05 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.79 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-152.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 120.00-152.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-137.00, 500-600 lbs 112.00-130.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 47.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 44.00-70.00; Lean 85-90% lean 40.00-55.00; Lean low dressing 29.00-42.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 960-2165 lbs 72.00-87.00; Low Dressing 1000-1895 lbs 59.00-74.00.

Goats: [209] Week Ago: 149. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 20.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-100.00, 60-80 lbs 85.00-137.50, 80-100 lbs 130.00-140.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-47.50, 40-60 lbs 35.00-45.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 190.00-220.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 290.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 65.00-160.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-190.00, 100-140 lbs 115.00-175.00, 140-180 lbs 220.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-102.50, 100-140 lbs 120.00-130.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 150.00-160.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-220.00, 150-250 lbs 180.00-245.00; Sel 2 100-150 115.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 70-100 lbs with One Kid Under 20 lbs 170.00-240.00 per pair.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.03 higher at 72.19.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 18.00-20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 14.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 20.00-22.00, Yellow/White 20.00-22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00-28.00, Red Choice 32.00, Suntan Extra Large 25.00, Yellow Choice 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle FL Red/Green 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00-30.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 35.00-40.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x7 sz 25.00, 6x6 sz 34.00-42.00, 5x6 sz 37.00-42.00, Green 39.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type FL 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless type FL 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 250.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00.

No report Monday

This report will not be issued Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in observance

of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday holiday. The next report will be

issued Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

