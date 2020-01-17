SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 13 to 14 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 4 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 and *4.72 at Anderson; 4.29 at Kingstree; 4.29 at Hamer; 4.29 at Lynchburg; 4.29 at Conway; 4.29 at Estill; Processors---4.64 at Orangeburg; 4.99 at Monetta; 5.04 at Sumter; 4.59 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.89 at Anderson; 8.94 at Kingstree; 9.20 at Hamer; 8.94 at Lynchburg; 8.94 at Conway; 8.94 at Estill; Processors---9.60 at Kershaw; Export---9.55 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.70 and *5.50 at Anderson; *6.05 at Kingstree; *5.61 at Hamer; *6.05 at Lynchburg; *6.05 at Conway; *6.05 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.79 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-152.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 120.00-152.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-137.00, 500-600 lbs 112.00-130.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 47.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 44.00-70.00; Lean 85-90% lean 40.00-55.00; Lean low dressing 29.00-42.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 960-2165 lbs 72.00-87.00; Low Dressing 1000-1895 lbs 59.00-74.00.
Goats: [209] Week Ago: 149. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 20.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-100.00, 60-80 lbs 85.00-137.50, 80-100 lbs 130.00-140.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-47.50, 40-60 lbs 35.00-45.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 190.00-220.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 290.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 65.00-160.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-190.00, 100-140 lbs 115.00-175.00, 140-180 lbs 220.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-102.50, 100-140 lbs 120.00-130.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 150.00-160.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-220.00, 150-250 lbs 180.00-245.00; Sel 2 100-150 115.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 70-100 lbs with One Kid Under 20 lbs 170.00-240.00 per pair.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.03 higher at 72.19.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 18.00-20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 14.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 20.00-22.00, Yellow/White 20.00-22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00-28.00, Red Choice 32.00, Suntan Extra Large 25.00, Yellow Choice 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle FL Red/Green 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00-30.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 35.00-40.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x7 sz 25.00, 6x6 sz 34.00-42.00, 5x6 sz 37.00-42.00, Green 39.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type FL 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless type FL 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 250.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00.
