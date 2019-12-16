SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered

to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 7 to 22 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 14 to 15 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 13 to 14 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.37 at Anderson; 4.28 at Kingstree; 4.28 at Hamer; 4.28 at Lynchburg; 4.28 at Conway; 4.28 at Estill; Processors--- 4.63 at Orangeburg; 4.98 at Monetta; 5.03 at Sumter; 4.58 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.82 at Anderson; 8.87 at Kingstree; 9.22 at Hamer; 8.87 at Lynchburg; 8.87 at Conway; 8.87 at Estill; Processors--- 9.32 at Kershaw; Export---9.47 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.49 at Anderson; *5.86 at Kingstree; *5.31 at Hamer; *5.86 at Lynchburg; *5.86 at Conway; *5.86 at Estill; Processors-- -No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.78 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

