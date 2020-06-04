SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, June 04, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 10 to 11 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 11 higher; one location 18 lower. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 to 5 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 10 to 11 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.99 and *4.12 at Anderson; 3.29 and *3.43 at Kingstree; 3.69 and *3.88 at Hamer; 3.29 and *3.43 at Lynchburg; 3.29 and *3.43 at Conway; 3.29 and *3.43 at Estill; Processors---4.04 at Orangeburg; 4.14 at Monetta; 4.14 and * 3.88 at Sumter; 3.79 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.67 and *8.66 at Anderson; 7.97 and *8.16 at Kingstree; 8.73 and *8.52 at Hamer; 7.97 and *8.16 at Lynchburg; 7.97 and *8.16 at Conway; 7.97 and *8.16 at Estill; Processors---9.08 and *8.76 at Kershaw; Export---9.18 and *8.92 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.93 at Anderson; 5.08 at Kingstree; 3.74 at Hamer; 5.08 at Lynchburg; 5.08 at Conway; 5.08 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.74 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.