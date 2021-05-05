SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady based on limited comparable sales. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder bulls were steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-162.50, 500-600 lbs 131.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 138.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 128.00-140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 121.00-130.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 60.00-68.00; Boners 85-85% lean 60.00-75.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-65.00; Lean low dressing 51.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1225-2045 lbs 84.00-97.00; High Dressing 1960 lbs one @ 97.00; Low Dressing 1010-1520 lbs 65.00-80.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 810-1185 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 860.00-1170.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 915 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1225.00 per pair. Small 1-2 540-825 lbs Young Age to Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 580.00-870.00 per pair. Small 1-2 580-865 lbs Young Age cows with calves over 300 lbs 830.00-1000.00 per pair.