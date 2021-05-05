SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady based on limited comparable sales. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder bulls were steady to 5.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-162.50, 500-600 lbs 131.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 138.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 128.00-140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 121.00-130.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 60.00-68.00; Boners 85-85% lean 60.00-75.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-65.00; Lean low dressing 51.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1225-2045 lbs 84.00-97.00; High Dressing 1960 lbs one @ 97.00; Low Dressing 1010-1520 lbs 65.00-80.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 810-1185 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 860.00-1170.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 915 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1225.00 per pair. Small 1-2 540-825 lbs Young Age to Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 580.00-870.00 per pair. Small 1-2 580-865 lbs Young Age cows with calves over 300 lbs 830.00-1000.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 1.21 higher at 86.64. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 69.44; 450-500 lbs 70.78; 500-550 lbs 72.73.
Grain
SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 12 to 17 cents higher; elevator bids 7.64, processor bids 8.06-8.24. Soybeans were 14 to 17 cents higher; elevator bids 15.57, processor bid 16.18, and export 16.08. New Crop wheat bids were 8 to 17 cents higher; elevator bids 6.86-6.91.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.69 lower at 85.92.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb ctns Red type topped 14.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards/Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Onions, Dry 60 lb sks Sweet type Mixed sizes 15.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts/ctns Yellow Flesh 32.00-34.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flats Medium-Large 12.00- 18.00, gallon cntrs Large 14.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 12.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 28.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/180s 280.00-290.00, per melon Athena Small 2.00; Coconuts each Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small MX 23.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant buctns Medium FL 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84sz #2 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large/FL Choice 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00, Red All Sizes 8.00-10.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 16.00-18.00, Yellow Extra Large 17.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 5.00-6.50, 32-40 lbs 7.00-8.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00-4.00, 15-18 lbs 5.00, 20-22 lbs 6.00, 24-26 lbs 7.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 175.00, 24 inch bins 30s 170.00, 24 inch bins 35s 175.00, 24 inch bins 36s 170.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s FL 230.00-240.00, 24 inch bins Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s FL 180.00-200.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.
For detailed reports go to www.ams.usda.gov/marketnews.htm or www.agriculture.sc.gov or phone USDA-SCDA Market News at 803-737-4491 or 4497.