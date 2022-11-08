SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averagesfor all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOBsteers 1,504 lbs at 151.98, heifers 1,353 lbs at 152.15. Dressed delivered steers 971 lbs at 241.90, heifers 876 lbs at 241.61. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 263.74, up 2.54 and Select 233.06, up 3.47.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer’s farm. Trend, demand, and offerings commentary not reported. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 37.93; 40 lbs cash basis 57.25.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 2.68 lower at 67.18. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 62.62, 450-499 lbs 64.39, and 500-549 lbs 68.96.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 5 to 6 cents lower; elevator bids 7.00-7.50, processor bids 7.25-7.60. Soybeans were 12 cents lower; elevator bids 13.85-14.35, processor bid 14.60, and export 14.80. Wheat bids were 2 cents lower; elevator bids 7.07-7.45.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.56 higher at 89.74.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 40.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 40.00, Muscadines 45.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 55.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Large 16.00-18.00, Red Extra Large 37.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 16.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 30.00-32.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-25.00;Cantaloupes ctns 9ct Holdovers 20.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 9s EC 12.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 22s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 150.00-155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates 2 layer ctns CA 36s 27.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White CD #1 A type 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 35.00-37.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-37.00, 6x6 sz 37.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6sz 37.00-41.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 32.00-33.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 27.00-36.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 4/5 buctns Fair Quality 20.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 27.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 400.00, ctns 12s 25.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Murcott PE 27.00, 16 kg ctns Murcott CL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 25.00.