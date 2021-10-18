SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,497 lbs at 123.84, heifers 1,326 lbs at 123.83. Dressed delivered steers 966 lbs at 195.70, heifers 843 lbs at 195.62. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 280.55, dn 5.86 and Select 261.00, dn 3.61.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs 1.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs 3.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 52% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 50.18; 40 lbs cash basis 70.64.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 1.08 lower at 52.69. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 56.59, 450-499 lbs 59.82, and 500-549 lbs 62.93.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 7 cents higher; elevator bids 5.32-5.82, processor bids 5.92-5.97. New crop soybeans were 3 to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 11.81-12.11, processor bids 12.61-12.71, and export 12.56-12.64. Wheat bids were mostly 2 cents higher; elevator bids 6.50-6.90.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.29 lower at 106.79.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 10.00-12.00, Striped/Indian 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 31.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips/Rutabagas w/ Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00- 12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 20.00, busks Jumbo type 35.00-45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple/Pinkeye 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00, Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Green/Yellow 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 22.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-16.00, Jumbo 16.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 35.00, White type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-25.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom varieties 22.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Straw Bales per bale Wheat type 6.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00-35.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Medium CD 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00; Pears, 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00, 2/5 buctns Starkrimson WA 55s 22.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale 220.00-250.00, Cinderella 220.00-275.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00, Heirloom Mixed 220.00-250.00, White type 210.00-300.00, Pie type 220.00-250.00, Lunch Lady 220.00-250.00, 1/2 type Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00-240.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 22.00-26.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-30.00, Red 20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 22.00, MX 6x6 sz 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 26.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-17.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. MISC SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 24.00-25.00.