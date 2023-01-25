SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 3.00 lower. FeederSteers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 178.00-210.00, 500-600 lbs 175.00-189.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-185.00, 500-600 lbs 162.50-186.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-168.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 to 3.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 74.00-85.00; Boners 85-85% lean 74.00-88.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-79.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-69.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1340-2045 lbs 92.00-105.00; High Dressing 1450-1875 lbs 111.00-112.00; Low Dressing 1200-1515 lbs 79.00-83.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 750-1115 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 785.00-1250.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 785-805 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 950.00-1075.00 per pair. Small 1-2 720-950 lbs Young to Middle age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 480.00-890.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 38.74; 450-500 lbs 43.36; 500-550 lbs 44.27.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 11 cents higher; elevator bids 6.92-7.87, processor bids 7.27-7.67. Soybeans were 2 cents lower; elevator bids 14.38-14.73, processor bid 15.23, and export 15.48. New Crop Wheat bids were 11 to 14 cents higher; elevator bids 6.74-7.15.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.15 lower at 87.74.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 20.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large FL 45.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s PE 6.00-12.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 40.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 100.00-150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-26.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Extra Large FL 30.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 55.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 28.00-34.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-24.00, Green 5x6sz 23.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 24.00-30.00, Roma Extra Large FL #2 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 150s 28.00.