SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, February 06, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 4 to 5 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.29 and *4.59 at Anderson; 4.19 at Kingstree; 4.19 at Hamer; 4.19 at Lynchburg; 4.19 at Conway; 4.19 at Estill; Processors---4.54 at Orangeburg; 4.89 at Monetta; 4.94 at Sumter; 4.49 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.61 at Anderson; 8.33 at Kingstree; 8.71 at Hamer; 8.33 at Lynchburg; 8.33 at Conway; 8.33 at Estill; Processors---9.11 at Kershaw; Export---9.16 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.56 and *5.33 at Anderson; *5.88 at Kingstree; *5.43 at Hamer; *5.88 at Lynchburg; *5.88 at Conway; *5.88 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.69 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

