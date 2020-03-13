SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, March 13, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 9 to 11 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 1 cent higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.20 and *4.43 at Anderson; 4.10 at Kingstree; 4.06 at Hamer; 4.10 at Lynchburg; 4.10 at Conway; 4.10 at Estill; Processors---4.46 at Orangeburg; 4.81 at Monetta; 4.85 at Sumter; 4.41 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.26 at Anderson; 7.98 at Kingstree; 8.54 at Hamer; 7.98 at Lynchburg; 7.98 at Conway; 7.98 at Estill; Processors---8.89 at Kershaw; Export---8.84 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.14 and *4.87 at Anderson; *5.42 at Kingstree; *4.97 at Hamer; *5.42 at Lynchburg; *5.42 at Conway; *5.42 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.61 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 3.00 lower. Feeder bulls 6.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 129.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-143.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 111.00-130.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.00-77.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 49.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-50.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1275-2145 lbs 83.00-101.00; Low Dressing 1115-1555 lbs 66.00-83.00; High Dressing 1565-1945 lbs 103.00-108.00.

Goats: [144] Week Ago: 251. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 50.00-75.00, 40-60 lbs 75.00-110.00, 60-80 lbs 120.00-145.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 140.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 185.00-210.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 120.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00, 100-140 lbs 145.00-175.00, 140-180 lbs 200.00-205.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-110.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-185.00, 150-250 lbs 190.00-250.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.79 higher at 58.24.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Purple type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00-25.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 12.00-13.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Topped Jumbo MX 15.00; Coconuts 40 lb sks Fresh type MX 20s 26.00-28.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-18.00, 5 dz ctns Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns bagged Red Globe PE 27.00, White type CL holdovers 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 7.00-12.00, Kent 10s PE 9.00, Kent 7s PE 7.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-30.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 26.00; Peaches 2 layer ctns White Flesh CL 48s 15.00, Flat type White CL 44s 15.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 25.00, Red Extra Large FL 25.00, Red Choice MX 25.00, Yellow Choice FL 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, Poblano 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00, Yukon Gold Size B #2 FL 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00-30.00, Medium 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 10.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 20.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma FL Large/MX Extra Large 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 19.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid-Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0